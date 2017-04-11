Police: Drunk Shelton man pulled gun on ex-neighbor

Mario Williams is accused of pointing a gun at his ex-neighbor while drunk, according to Shelton police. (Shelton police photo)

An argument between two former neighbors led to the arrest of one of them for pulling out a gun while drunk.

According to police in Shelton, 58-year-old Mario Williams of Roberts Street got into an argument with his ex-neighbor about old neighborhood issues.

The argument took place at the Wooster Street market on Monday.

Police said they were called for a report of a man brandishing a firearm.

When the arrived, they spoke to the person who called.

The victim told them that Williams pulled out a gun and pointed it at him during a dispute about neighborhood problems.

Williams was still at the scene when officers arrived.

Police said they found a handgun in his possession.

He was also said to be under the influence.

Williams was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree threatening, breach of peace and carrying a firearm under the influence.

He was given a court date of April 24 and released on a $2,500 bond.

