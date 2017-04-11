Malloy rises a bit, but still among least popular governors

Connecticut's governor remains among the least popular in the country, according to a recently released survey.

Morning Consult ranked Gov. Dannel Malloy as the third least popular governor, behind New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, respectively.

That's up a spot from last year's survey where he was ranked second.

The site blamed Christie's downward surge to the bottom of the list on his bridge scandal and his endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Though Malloy was third on the overall list, he was the least popular Democratic governor.

The site put Malloy's disapproval rating at 66 percent with only 29 percent approving of his job performance.

Malloy's office gave Eyewitness News a statement about the poll.

"We generally don't comment on polls, because what's there to say?" said Chris Collibee, a spokesperson for Malloy. "Polls come and go, numbers go up and down. The governor always tries to do what he thinks is in the best interests of the people of Connecticut, irrespective of the political consequences."

The governors with the highest approval ratings included Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota. All three of them are Republicans.

The survey was conducted between Jan. and March 2017. More than 85,000 registered voters participated, according to Morning Consult.

See the complete results of the 2017 survey here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.