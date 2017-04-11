UConn's mascot helps pair of alumni get engaged on campus

Daniel Bronko proposed to Holly Elizabeth with the help of Jonathan the Husky. (UConn)

The Siberian husky that serves as the mascot for the University of Connecticut has helped two alumni make a love connection.

Jonathan the Husky served as wingman Monday when Daniel Bronko surprised his girlfriend, Holly Korona, on a trip back to campus with a wedding proposal. The two had met in 2013 while students at UConn.

Bronko had reached out to Jonathan's handlers in advance. He brought Korona to a favorite spot by the lake on campus, then dropped to one knee when the dog showed up with the engagement ring attached to his collar.

She said yes and received a kiss from Bronko and lick on the face from Jonathan.

The couple live in Enfield and are both elementary school teachers in Ellington. They plan to wed next summer.

Jonathan the Husky said he has met Boomer Esiason, led parades and even sat in

Geno Auriemma's chair, but really enjoyed being part of this engagement.

"But this. This was incredible to be part of and although I had my bro's back no matter what she said - I was super glad she said yes," the handlers of Jonathan the Husky posted on his Facebook page.

