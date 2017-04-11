Meals on Wheels volunteer dies after being run over by her truck

Carol Moriarty was run over by her truck on Tuesday (Stan Mingione of Estuary Council of Seniors/WFSB)

A Meals on Wheels volunteer died on Tuesday after she was run over by her own truck.

Clinton police said 78-year-old Carol Moriarty was making a delivery on Tuesday morning to a home on Alden Drive.

The truck she was driving was parked on an incline, and when she went to get back into the truck it started to roll backwards.

Police said Moriarty tried to stop the truck but was knocked down and fell underneath.

"She might have been grasping for the wheel, turned the wheel to wipe out this mailbox over here, it probably bounced off, careened off the curb, and went across the way," said Dave, the caretaker of the resident Britt at the home on Alden Drive, who was receiving a delivery.

She suffered head injuries and died while enroute to the hospital.

Moriarty was from Old Lyme and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels – Estuary Council of Seniors based in Clinton and Old Saybrook.

Officials said she'd make more than 1,000 deliveries a year.

Doing this for so long, Moriarty got attached to the people she delivered to, and vice versa. The sudden, tragic death, catching everyone by surprise, including Britt, who was the last recipient of Carol's delivery.

"She's really upset about the whole thing. She started crying when we found out here that she passed away," said Britt's caretaker Dave.

The incident is under investigation by police and OSHA.

Moriarty belonged to Christ the King Church in Old Lyme.

