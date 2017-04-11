Ballroom at Hartford Marriott Hotel can reopen after sickness

The Connecticut Convention Center is working with the Department of Health and Human Services after several people got sick at an event held there over the weekend.

A hotel in Hartford was told by capital city officials to close its ballroom and nearby areas so that those locations can be cleaned and sanitized after several people got sick during recent events.

Hartford Marriott told to close its ballroom after people got sick at multiple events

A hotel in Hartford was allowed reopen its ballroom this week after several people got sick during recent events.

Earlier this month, 20 students and several parents got sick while attending an event at the Connecticut Convention Center and the Hartford Marriott. They were sickened with an illness exhibiting Norovirus-like symptoms including vomiting.

Following the incident, the city ordered that Hartford Marriott Hotel Downtown closes its ballroom and surrounding areas.

On Monday, the Director of the City of Hartford's Health and Human Services Department Dr. Gary Rhule said the Marriott Hotel Downtown "may re-open its ballroom and resume normal operations."

This action comes after an investigation by the Hartford Department of Health and Human Services and the Connecticut Department of Public Health. The city said during that investigation, the Marriott Hotel Downtown "has complied with all aspects of the health order" by the Hartford Department of Health and Human Services on April 6.

