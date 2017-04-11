Ballroom at Hartford Marriott Hotel can reopen after sickness

A hotel in Hartford was told by capital city officials to close its ballroom and nearby areas so that those locations can be cleaned and sanitized after several people got sick during recent events.More >
The Connecticut Convention Center is working with the Department of Health and Human Services after several people got sick at an event held there over the weekend.More >
Rose Acre Farms is recalling more than 206 million eggs in nine states after discovering they have the potential to be infected with Salmonella.More >
Plainville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teens who they said may be driving a stolen car.More >
One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail in Manchester on Saturday afternoon, police said.More >
A tree removal worker died after a fall from a tree on Saturday morning.More >
It’s not just Visa. American Express, Discover, and Mastercard are also ditching signatures.More >
Northern Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties are in a "Winter Weather Advisory" as a cold front is expected to arrive tonight.More >
Four people are dead in three states after a deadly crime spree, at the root of which is an incestuous relationship.More >
The CEO behind Bratz dolls and Little Tikes toys is officially making his bid for Toys "R" Us.More >
The study found that people who down more than seven drinks a week can expect to die sooner than those who drink less.More >
After enjoying highs in the low 70s and 60s today, the warmth is going to get chased out of the state. Cold air is just to our north now; in Rutland, VT, for example, the temperature is 27, while at the same time Hartford is enjoying 64 degrees.More >
