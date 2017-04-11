99-year-old women share love of helping others at local hospital

At 99 years old, they’ve both been sharing their joy of life and their desire to be of service, as volunteers. (WFSB)

For the last 40 years, two women named Mary have been transforming hard times into blessings.

At 99 years old, they’ve both been sharing their joy of life and their desire to be of service, as volunteers with Johnson Memorial Hospital.

The two Marys have a lot in common. They’re both 99 years old, born just 16 days apart in May 1917, and they both love helping people.

"I like helping people. I like people,” said Mary Guglielmo, who said she’s been volunteering since 1982.

"Well, I think everyone should give back to their community. I think that's very important to me,” said Mary Alsing.

The two Marys, as they're affectionately referred to by their peers, have been volunteering at Johnson Memorial Hospital two days a week for decades.

The delightful and dynamic duo does everything, from bringing patients drinks, to offering a sympathetic ear.

"Sometimes they need someone to talk to because they're unhappy and they let it all out and feel better,” Guglielmo said.

"Very often they just want a visit...some of them have no visitors and that's sad,” Alsing said.

Mary and Mary say volunteering gives them a sense of purpose; an appreciation for life which permeates their every move.

The innately compassionate shining stars bringing a bright ray of light into an environment often dark, giving all of us something aspire to.

The two ladies also show no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.