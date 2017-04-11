CT proposal would ban smoking at state beaches

Cigarette butt was found at Silver Sands on Tuesday. A proposal is being discussed to ban smoking at beaches at state parks. (WFSB)

Connecticut lawmakers are discussing a bill that would make beaches at state parks smoke-free.

Eyewitness News visited Silver Sands on Tuesday where no one was spotted smoking, however, there was evidence of smoking.

"I don't like cigarettes,” Roberto Buonocore, of Milford, said. “I don't like the second-hand smoke, no good."

The days of lighting up ay any Connecticut state park beach could be numbered. Right now, there is a proposal in the legislature that would make it illegal to smoke at any beach located in a state park. That means no cigarettes, cigars, pipes or any other device that contains lighted tobacco or any other smoking product.

The bill targets just the beaches, not the rest of the state parks.

If it becomes law, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which is in charge of Connecticut’s state parks, would first issue a warning to anyone caught smoking on the beach, and then issue a yet to be established fine, for any second or subsequent violation.

Milford resident Hank Galarraga was out enjoying an afternoon with his son on the beach.

"I think it’s good. A healthy decision for us,” Galarraga said. “We all breathe the same air, want to keep it clean."

Connecticut would join a growing list of state's that have already outlawed smoking at state-owned beaches including New Jersey, Rhode Island and Maine.

State officials said it would cost less than $30,000 to roll out the new law to alter signs or create new ones, alerting beachgoers that smoking is now off limits.

"We visit the beach all summer long,” Melanie Wilde, of New Britain, said. “We're nonsmokers, have young kids, think it’s a great idea."

The bill overwhelmingly passed out of committee and has been added to the senate calendar. If passed by the legislature, it would go into effect on July 1.

