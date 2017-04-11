Connecticut releases latest deck of cold case playing cards

The fourth edition of “Cold Case” playing cards are available to inmates. (CT Division of Criminal Justice)

Connecticut prosecutors have released a fourth deck of "cold case playing cards," hoping someone playing with them might offer a tip to help solve a crime.

Each card in the standard deck includes the face and story of a homicide victim or missing person whose case has gone unsolved.

“The families of victims continue to suffer emotional stress when the homicide of a loved one remains unsolved. These Cold Case playing cards have proved to be an extremely successful strategy in helping to bring justice to the victims of crime. The Department of Correction is proud to collaborate with the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, as well as others throughout the law enforcement community, to assist - in any way possible - those affected by these heinous crimes," Department of Correction Commissioner Scott Semple said in a statement on Tuesday.

The cards are sold to inmates in the state's prisons. Proceeds from the sale of the cards are used to produce subsequent decks.

Chief State's Attorney Kevin Kane says the cards have generated 675 tips since the program was started more than six years ago.

“The cold case playing cards have proven to be a valuable tool assisting our investigators with what are among the most challenging cases. Every tip that we get from someone who sees a card and remembers something is another step toward achieving justice to the victims of these crimes and their loved ones,” Kane said in a statement on Tuesday.

Authorities say 20 cases featured on the previous three decks of cards have since been solved, several as a result of those tips. Any tips can be given to police by calling 1-866-623-8058, by emailing at cold.case@ct.gov or by regular mail at P.O. Box 962, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

