Tax filing deadline is April 18

A reminder for those of who haven't filed their taxes yet, you have a little bit of extra time this year.

Since the usual day of April 15 falls on a Saturday this year, you now have until next Tuesday, April 18.

The state Department of Revenue Services has a few tips:

Use the free "taxpayer service center" to file online

Use a reputable tax preparer

Always get a copy of your return

Consider a refund donation to charity… All you have to do is check off the box on your return

