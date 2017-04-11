Hamden hockey team looks to win rink renovation contest

A local hockey team needs the public’s help to win a rink renovation.

The Louis Astorino Arena in Hamden is a front-runner in the Kraft Foods Hockeyville, USA Contest.

The town can win $150,000 in improvements, the chance to host an NHL game, or a feature in a sports profile before a NHL preseason game.

It started on Tuesday, that anyone can vote up to 50 times a day for the next two days.

