Police identify victim in Seymour crash; anticipate criminal charges

Police have identified the victim in a crash Tuesday night which injured five others.

Police said 20-year-old Shyheim Samuel of Derby was killed when the car he was riding in crashed into a utility pole on Rimmon St. Samuel was a passenger in the rear of the car.

The identity of the driver and other passengers were not released.

Most of the injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, according to police.

Police said none of the teens are from Seymour. They are from Bridgeport and Derby. Their ages ranged from 14 to 22. They consisted of three male and three females.

It is unclear where the group was going at the time of the crash.

Police revealed during a 10:30 a.m. news conference that they do expect to file charges at the conclusion of their investigation.

They also said some of the passengers were not wearing safety belts.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of 11 Rimmon St. around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said that speed was a factor in the crash which took down a utility pole and caused hundreds of power outages.

The impact of the crash broke the pole into three segments.

Police said when crews arrived on scene, they found the car on its roof with energized power lines around it. Crews were forced to carefully extricate the occupants of the car.

"The roof was on the ground, it was this ball, you wouldn't have even known it was a car, if you didn't see the wheel. It was that bad. It was terrible. I didn't think anyone would have survived,” said Christina Kowalczyk, of Seymour.

She was in her house when she heard the crash around 9:30 p.m. She and others rushed out, saying she heard people trapped inside, screaming for help.

With power lines down all over the scene, neighbors said they couldn't get to their own cars.

"The neighbor that was at the house right there was screaming at them, at the youngsters 'stay in the car! Stay in the car! There's live wires,'" said Sam Kowal, an eyewitness. "So, it was like you had your hands tied behind your back. It was awful."

The people extricated from the vehicle were brought to trauma centers in New Haven and Waterbury.

Eversource has been making repairs since the crash happened.

