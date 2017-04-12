Cold front brings rain to the state

Following a record-breaking day for parts of the state, the weather cooled off a bit with some showers.

As of the 2 p.m., scattered showers approached central Connecticut west to east, according to meteorologist Mark Dixon.

"A cold front is moving through southern New England," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "With that front, we are tracking areas of rain."

Meteorologist Scot Haney said a few of those storms may be capable of producing gusty winds and small hail, particularly near eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Track the rain and any thunderstorms that may arise with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"Although today won’t be nearly as warm as [Tuesday], it will be quite mild with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s," he said.

The normal high for April 12 is 59 degrees.

"Goodbye summer warmth, it's back to April we go," Dixon said.

these 2 images tell quite the story! ...can you tell where the front has moved through?!? goodbye summer warmth, it's back to april we go! pic.twitter.com/PjQEekOWVC — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) April 12, 2017

"Any wet weather wraps up, exits the state by the evening commute and temperatures by 5 p.m. will likely be 20 to 30 degrees colder than 5pm Tuesday," Dixon said.

As far as Tuesday's record-breaking warmth went, Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks recorded a high temperature of 88 degrees. The old record was 79 and was set in 1955.

Temperatures will dip back into the upper 30s and 40s by Wednesday night.

Then, the state will end the week with some seasonably cool weather.

"[Thursday] will be partly to mostly sunny with highs 60 to 65," Haney said. "A northwesterly breeze could gust to over 20 mph."

The wind should diminish by the evening hours.

Also at that point, temps will return to the 30s in many parts of the state.

"Friday will be another winner with mostly sunny skies and light winds," Haney said. "Highs will range from the 50s and the coast to the lower 60s over interior portions of the state."

More temps in the 30s are expected for Friday night.

Another warm up is on the way for the holiday weekend, however.

Though temps will start in the 50s and 60s with some showers by Saturday night, Easter Sunday looks to feature highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

"As usual, shoreline communities will be much cooler," Haney said. "More showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night in advance of a cold front."

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.