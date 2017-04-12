Radio host arrested for attacking a person at a Newington gas station

Joseph Aguiar, a DJ for The River 105.9, was arrested for assaulting a man outside of a Newington gas station in March. (Newington police photo)

A local radio DJ has been arrested by Newington police for attacking a person at a gas station in the town.

Police said 41-year-old Joseph Aguiar of Wethersfield, a host for The River 105.9, was caught on surveillance cameras assaulting the victim at the Mobil gas station on Fenn Road.

iHeartMedia released a statement on Wednesday in which they said Aguiar is on leave.

"We take matters of this kind very seriously," said Steve Honeycomb, Connecticut Regional Market Manager for iHeartMedia. "The employee is on temporary leave from his job until we can further review the situation and take the appropriate action."

Police released pictures of the suspect following the incident in early March.

According to police, Aguiar attacked a man who was in a car around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim had his back to the suspect and was defenseless when Aguiar grabbed him and threw him to the ground.

The victim was knocked unconscious for two minutes.

Aguiar turned himself in to Newington police on Tuesday.

He told police it was all a misunderstanding, and that he thought he was being robbed.

Turns out the two cars just looked similar.

Police said "Aguiar recognized that he was not being robbed since he had possession of his car. Aguiar looked at the victim in need of medical aid, but did not offer assistance and drove away."

Aguiar has been a fixture on local radio since 1997.

"He's always been an amazing stand up guy. He's the type of person who will roll up his sleeves and help someone out if they need help," said Sanam Solati Yurczyk, co-owner of Exit Realty Black Rock in Glastonbury, where Aguiar has also been a realtor for the last three years. "He's always been an amazing stand up guy. He's the type of person who will roll up his sleeves and help someone out if they need help."

He also teaches at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. The regional director told Eyewitness News that Aguiar is "an outstanding person and he will not be losing his job as a result of this."

Police charged him with third-degree assault, third-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace. He has no prior criminal record.

He was released on a $75,000 bond.

He is scheduled to face a judge on April 25.

