86-year-old man hits woman walking with her family in West Hartford, police say

An elderly man was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck a mother walking with her family in West Hartford, according to police.

The driver was identified as 86-year-old Brandon Hickey of West Hartford.

Police said he ran a red light when he struck 44-year-old Stefanie Lantz on Farmington Avenue at Trout Brook Drive.

Lantz had to be transported to Hartford Hospital.

The extent of her injuries was not released.

Police said Lantz, her husband and two children were crossing the intersection while pedestrian signals were activated when Hickey drove through the red light and struck her.

Lantz was the only one hit.

As of Wednesday morning, no charges were filed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.