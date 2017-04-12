New Britain Amber Alert suspect arrested in West Springfield, MA

Patrick Miles, ho sparked a weekend Amber Alert out of New Britain has been arrested across state lines. (Department of Corrections)

A man who sparked a weekend Amber Alert out of New Britain has been arrested across state lines.

Police said 36-year-old Patrick Miles was arrested in West Springfield, MA on Wednesday.

Patrick Miles was wanted on two warrants that were issued on April 8 for probation violation.

Miles was the cause of an alert that went out overnight on April 8 during which police sought 2-year-old Paisley Miles, who was taken from a condominium on North Mountain Road.

Paisley was dropped off at an aunt's house in Brooklyn, NY.

Patrick Miles is also identified as a potential suspect in the shooting death of 33-year-old Yasheeka Miles, which happened on April 7 at the condo.

On Wednesday morning, Patrick Miles was arraigned in Massachusetts on a fugitive from justice charge. He is currently being held “without the right to bail” and has waived extradition to Connecticut. His bonds total $350,000.

Patrick Miles was expected to be brought back to Connecticut on Wednesday or Thursday.

New Britain police said they are continuing to investigate the death. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Britain police at 860-826-3000. Anonymous tips may be made on the department's community tip line at 860-826-3199 or on line at newbritainpolice.org.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.