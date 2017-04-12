Police search for missing Windham man

Police are looking for David Manley who went missing on March 3. (CT State Police)

Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 51-year-old man from Windham.

David Manley was reported missing on March 3, police said. On March 7, Manley was reported missing by his family.

Police said Manley was last spotted in the Bank Street area in New London around 2:40 p.m. on March 3.

Manley is being described as 6' and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said Manley has a limp and walks with a cane.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Connecticut State Police tip line at 860-465-5469. Police said tips can remain confidential.

