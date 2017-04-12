Jury ends 4th day, no verdict in ex-NFL star's murder trial

The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has finished its fourth day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. (CBS file photo)

The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has finished its fourth day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

Jurors went home at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Deliberations will resume Thursday morning.

Just before the jury left the courthouse, Hernandez smiled, blew a kiss and waved at his 4-year-old daughter, who was in court for the first time during the trial. The little girl sat with her mother, Hernandez's longtime fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of shooting two men in 2012 after one of them spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez's lawyers say a former Hernandez friend shot the men over a drug deal.

The 27-year-old Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.