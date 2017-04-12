Griddles fire up for National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

Ford's in Noank makes us lobster grilled cheese on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Butter some bread and and slice some cheese!

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day.

The sandwiches are among the top comfort foods in the U.S., according to one poll.

Historians said the recipe is quite old, even ancient. It's enjoyed across the world.

The modern version, however, came about in the 1920s. It was originally an open-faced sandwich.

According to NationalDayCalendar, Navy cooks even boiled American cheese filling sandwiches during World War II.

Every day is grilled cheese day at Ford's Lobster in Noank. Chef Charlie showed Eyewitness News how he whips up their most popular menu item, the lobster grilled cheese.

A healthy portion of fresh lobster is cooked to perfection in a buttered pan. Huge slabs of bread are dipped in butter and grilled. The chef lays out American cheese and topped with lobster-avocado. Then, it is sprinkled with fresh parsley.

Social media users have been professing their love for the sandwich with the hashtag #GrilledCheeseSandwichDay.

For some delicious recipes, check out AllRecipes.com here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.