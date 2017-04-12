Standing room only tickets being offered for Yard Goats home opener

Standing room only tickets being were offered for Yard Goats home opener on Thursday. (WFSB)

People are being the chance to see the sold-out home opener for Hartford's new baseball team.

The Yard Goats will play their first game in Dunkin Donuts Park on Thursday. The game is sold-out, but the team is offering a limited number of standing room only tickets.

Those tickets will become available to fans around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. People can get them by clicking here, by calling 860-246-4628, or in-person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office. The tickets will cost $8.

The Yard Goats, who are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will play the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, who are the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, at 7:05 p.m.

In total, the team is expected to play 70 home games at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

For more information on ticket information and the promotional schedule with all of the firework shows, entertainment acts, and premium giveaway dates, click here.

