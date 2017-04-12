Part of WCSU campus without power

Part of Western Connecticut State University campus was without power. (Facebook photo)

A part of the Western Connecticut State University campus was without power on Wednesday afternoon.

University officials tweeted that the west side of campus in Danbury was without electricity.

It is unclear the cause of the outage, but University officials tweeted "but it is not an emergency."

Crews were on scene and trying to resolve the issue.

Westside campus is temporarily without electricity. The cause is unknown, but it is not an emergency. Workers are on-scene. Update to follow — WestConn (@WestConn) April 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.