Connecticut House votes to allow automated liquor machines

Connecticut House votes in favor of a proposed bill that allow automated liquor machines. (WFSB)

Self-service liquor machines may soon be coming to a Connecticut bar near you.

The House of Representatives voted 129-19 Wednesday in favor of legislation allowing businesses with state liquor permits to offer automated machines that dispense beer and wine to customers.

The bill now awaits action in the Senate.

Under the proposal, a person verified to be at least 21 years old can purchase a payment card and then obtain up to 32 ounces of beer or 10 ounces of wine. The alcoholic beverage would be dispensed in single-serve 12-ounce glasses.

Proponents say the machines are novelty items, allowing customers to sample different flavors in small amounts before making a final purchase.

But Rep. Devin Carney, a Republican who voted no, said he worries such automation might lead to fewer jobs.

