'Suspicious package' found at post office was not a threat

Police were called to the New Haven Post Office on Wednesday after a suspicious package was found.

Officials at the scene on Brewery Street said the package appeared to have wires and possibly batteries coming out of it.

A bomb squad was called to the scene and determined the package was not a threat.

