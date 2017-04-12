Person killed in North Stonington shooting

State police responded to a shooting in North Stonington on Wednesday (WFSB)

A person has died following a shooting in North Stonington on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Lantern Hill Road.

Connecticut State Police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide at this time.

N Stonington update:Victim pronounced deceased EDMC detectives investigating incident as homicide & ask anyone w/ info to call 860-870-5595 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 13, 2017

People were being urged to avoid the area as troopers investigated on Wednesday.

N Stonington: troopers enroute to Lantern Hill Rd for shooting one w/injuries Avoid area as troopers respond & investigate Updates to follow — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 12, 2017

Police said there is no threat to the community at this time, and that they were interviewing a person of interest.

Detectives from the State Police Eastern District Major Crime unit are investigating.

Anyone with information should call police 860-870-5595.

