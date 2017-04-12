Person killed in North Stonington shooting - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Person killed in North Stonington shooting

NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

A person has died following a shooting in North Stonington on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Lantern Hill Road.

Connecticut State Police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide at this time.

People were being urged to avoid the area as troopers investigated on Wednesday.

Police said there is no threat to the community at this time, and that they were interviewing a person of interest.

Detectives from the State Police Eastern District Major Crime unit are investigating.

Anyone with information should call police 860-870-5595.

