Public sessions to be held on I-84 Interchange Project

A proposal to replace the Interstate 84 viaduct is moving forward and now state officials are seeking public input.

The I-84 Hartford Project is intended to address structural deficiencies and improve traffic safety.

The project is focusing on I-84 and its interchanges between Flatbush Avenue and I-91 in Hartford.

Planners will present a new design alternative that includes bringing the highway to ground or below ground level.

Two public information session are being held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Department of Transportation presentation at 5:30 p.m. on April 20 and 25. There will also be an I-84/I-91 interchange study and multimodal station workshop at 6:15 p.m.

The April 20 session will be at the Hartford Public Library while the April 25 session will be at East Hartford's Raymond Library.

