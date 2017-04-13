Yard Goats home opener draws huge crowd

The first baseball game will be played Tuesday night at the new Dunkin Donuts Park, but the Yard Goats will not be taking the field.

People are being the chance to see the sold-out home opener for Hartford's new baseball team.

Fans and the city of Hartford were feeling the electricity as the Yard Goats played their home opener on Thursday night.

Dunkin Donuts Park was sold out for the first home game. However, it is only the first of 70 home games.

When the tickets first went on sale, they sold out in about a half hour, but just Wednesday they released standing room only tickets.

Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall said despite a few minor hiccups, the soft opening this week, was a success.

Fans got their first glimpse at the stadium as the University of Hartford played Quinnipiac University during the park's soft opening earlier this week.

The game gave the staff a valuable lesson in how to make sure things run smoothly at Dunkin Donuts Park.

Restall said there are 225 game day employees.

“A little over 70 percent are from Hartford which was a big part of this for local jobs,” Restall said.

The homestretch has been plagued with problems after the developer Centerplan was fired and an FBI investigation was launched.

Restall said the success of this team, and this park is based on more than just baseball.

“We have staff members that especially last year was getting our organization, working with the community so that when we start playing baseball,” Restall said. “Our fans and our players and our staff can go out and be involved in the community because it’s more than baseball.”

The Yard Goats, who are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, plagued the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, who are the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate.

Welcome to the last day anyone can ever ask if the ballpark is going to open. pic.twitter.com/wLoWh96BVa — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) April 13, 2017

Many people who attended the home opener thought the stadium was a home run.

"It's an impressive stadium," said Steve Harris, of Hartford. "I'm here to tell you, you better come in here because if you don't you're missing out."

New Hampshire Fisher Cats defeated the Yard Goats 7-2. The two teams play again on Friday night.

