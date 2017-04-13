Advocates to hold rally for undocumented high school students

Undocumented high school students from around the state are pressuring legislators to give them access to state financial aid for college.

Students and teachers will rally at the State Capitol on Thursday (WFSB file photo)

Undocumented high school students from around the state will push for access to state financial aid for college once again.

Students and teachers will rally at the State Capitol on Thursday afternoon as part of the Afford to Dream week, which aims to get two proposals, HB 7000 and SB 17, signed into law.

Both of these proposals would make financial aid available for undocumented students enrolled in state colleges and universities.

The proposals came out of the higher education committee last month.

Around 2 p.m., students are expected to march in caps and gowns to the State Capitol. They are expected to be holding signs and chanting. Members of Planned parenthood, American Federation of Teachers, 4Cs - Congress of Community Colleges, UConn-AAUP, Working Families Party as well as United Auto Workers 9A are expected to join students from Danbury, Stamford, and University of Connecticut.

To read HB 7000, click here and read SB 17, click here.

For more information on CT Students for a dream, click here.

