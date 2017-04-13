Environmental advocates, lawmakers oppose 'Connecticut Bottle Tax'

Connecticut lawmakers are holding a news conference on the potential repeal of the 5 cent deposit on cans and bottles and express their concerns with the proposed bill.

Senate Bill No. 996, which was introduced by the environment committee, would establish a "bottle recycling fee in lieu of a refundable deposit," according to the Connecticut General Assembly website.

"To replace the redemption fee on bottles with a recycling fee, similar to the state of Delaware, and have such bottles recycled through curb-side recycling rather than redemption centers and use the funds from such recycling fee to, in part, fund the reuse of such bottles in the state," the Connecticut General Assembly website states.

Citizens Campaign for the Environment and legislators said this bill "could increase litter in our communities, increase recycling costs by up to $2 million annually, and result in the loss of 600 or more recycling jobs in our state."

They added that this bill "would result in an additional $400 million tax to Connecticut over the next 10 years."

Besides members of Citizens Campaign for the Environment, the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority, State Rep. Mary Mushinsky (D-Wallingford ) and business leaders are expected to attend a news conference on the topic at Legislative Office Building around 11 a.m.

