Police identify man killed in North Stonington shooting

Connecticut State Police have identified the man killed in a shooting that happened in North Stonington on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said 31-year-old Ralph Sebastian Sidberry was found suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner determined Sidberry's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, and police are interviewing witnesses to identify a person of interest.

The shooting happened on Lantern Hill Road around 4:15 p.m. The property is considered historic tribal lands.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the victim is the son of the chairwoman of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation. Sources also said he is the cousin of a person of interest.

According to the tribal website, Ralph Sebastian Sidberry is known by the tribe as "Sequoyah," and works in Pequot Archaeology and Retail Management.

This murder comes more than 10 years after tribal member Anthony Hamlin’s body was found in a field.

Two men are charged in that case considered a robbery gone too far.

As to what sparked this "isolated" crime...investigators have not said.

Police said there is "no threat to the public or community." No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives from the State Police Eastern District Major Crime unit are investigating the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information should call police 860-870-5595. Police said the calls and texts will remain confidential.

