Had it not been for a group of construction workers in Suffield, things may have turned out very differently for a hurt bald eagle.

Bald Eagle rescued in Suffield to be released into the wild tomorrow

A bald eagle that was likely hurt by another eagle will be re-released into the wild on Friday. (Suffield police photo)

A Bald Eagle rescued in Suffield will be released into the wild on Friday.

On April 7, workers found a female bald eagle badly injured at a construction site. Police said the bird had 10 wounds on its back that were likely from another eagle.

The eagle was turned over to the Suffield Police Department Animal Control. Then, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement and the State of Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police helped get the eagle to a temporary home at the Massachusetts Birds of Prey Rehab Facility in Conway, Ma.

The release of the Bald Eagle will be held at the end of Canal Road located off of Route 159, which is East Street North, around 10 a.m.

"The rescue and treatment of this majestic bird were made possible through the kindness of community member and the strong inter-agency partnership of the US Fish and Wildlife Service, CT. ENCON Police, and the Suffield Police Department," the Suffield Police Department said in a release on Wednesday.

