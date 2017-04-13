Wallingford police to step up patrols near Linear Trail

The Wallingford Police Department is stepping up its patrols on the Linear Trail. (WFSB file photo)

Due to an increasing number of participants, the Wallingford Police Department is stepping up its patrols on the Linear Trail.

Police said that more people are enjoying the trail that stretches from Community Lake on Hall Avenue to Fireworks Island near Main Street in the Yalesville section of town.

The department is taking this time to remind people to access and exit the trail from Fireworks Island. Police added the Yalesville on the Green condominium complex, which is located at 380 Main Street, is privately owned and people cannot enter the trail from that location.

Tenants of the Yalesville on the Green condominium complex have complained that "pedestrian and bicycle traffic is passing through their property," which is prohibited.

To enforce the rules, police will be ticketing people who violate the rules and do not follow the "clearly marked signs" on both ends of the Yalesville on the Green condominium complex.

"If there’s people who don’t live here that are coming in and out and people don’t know them, then I could see how it bothers," said Debbie Baklas.

Police said anyone, who is caught passing through Yalesville on the Green condominium complex in anything other than a motor vehicle, will be given a ticket for simple trespass and given a $92 fine.

"The Wallingford Police Department is committed to ensuring that all who use the Linear Trail have a safe, enjoyable and rewarding experience while at the same time protecting the rights of the private property owners in the area," the police said in a release on Thursday.

