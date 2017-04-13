Man shot by officer in Suffield has died

Connecticut State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Suffield on Thursday afternoon. (WFSB)

Connecticut State Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Suffield on Thursday, and involved an officer.

The shooting was reported on East Street South around 1:30 p.m.

Initially, this started as police officers investigated reports of a stolen car, and during a motor vehicle stop, police said "an interaction" happened with an occupant of the car and an officer.

The Suffield police officer fired at least one round, hitting the man. He died at the hospital.

No police officers were injured during the incident.

East Street South was closed near the Windsor Locks/Suffield town line until "further notice," police said.

Detectives from the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit had roped off the parking lot for the Shamrock Cafe.

Suffield update: Suffield Police officer-involved shooting. No police officers shot. One suspect w/injury. CSP detectives investigating. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 13, 2017

Police have not released the identity of the person who died, or the police officer.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860)534-1000.

