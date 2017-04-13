Service restored to Comcast customers in Tolland - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Service restored to Comcast customers in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -

An outage with Comcast affected customers ability to call 911 in the Tolland area on Thursday afternoon. 

Town officials reported that the Comcast outage was affecting customers in the following areas: 

  • Cedar Swamp Road
  • New Road Blueberry Hill
  • Laurel Ridge Pine Hill
  • White Birch & Maplewood 

Crews were working "aggressively" to restore service to Comcast customers. 

Authorities said service was "fully restored" around 3 p.m.

