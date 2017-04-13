Service restored to Comcast customers in Tolland

An outage with Comcast affected customers ability to call 911 in the Tolland area on Thursday afternoon.

Town officials reported that the Comcast outage was affecting customers in the following areas:

Cedar Swamp Road

New Road Blueberry Hill

Laurel Ridge Pine Hill

White Birch & Maplewood

This outage only affects Comcast customers. They are aggressively working to promptly restore service. https://t.co/rG0xLTHXeF — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) April 13, 2017

Crews were working "aggressively" to restore service to Comcast customers.

Authorities said service was "fully restored" around 3 p.m.

Comcast advises us that they have restored services. Final update. https://t.co/86vjCyUmOd — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) April 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.