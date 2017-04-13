Gov. says some CT cities will see more affordable housing

Six cities in Connecticut will be seeing more affordable housing.

Governor Dannel Malloy announced that $23 million will go towards developing housing in Bridgeport, Hartford, Middletown, New Britain, North Haven, and Norwich.

This all comes as part of the latest round of funding under the state's Competitive Housing Assistance for multi-family Properties Program.

