Museum, organization celebrate Easter with children battling cancer

A special event was held for children battling cancer at the Shoreline Trolley Museum. (WFSB)

Easter might not be until Sunday, but on Thursday, the bunny was bringing plenty of smiles to some young children battling cancer.

It was all part of special event at the Shoreline Trolley Museum.

"He was diagnosed with leukemia in July of 2014 and come September we will be done with treatment,” said Julie Barbeau, of Sandy Hook.

For a few hours on Thursday, children like 5-year-old Ryan could forget about those cancer treatments.

"It gives them a day of normal. Not talking about chemo, anything like that,” Barbeau said.

The Shoreline Trolley Museum in East Haven teamed up with Colin’s Crew, to provide a fun-filled afternoon for kids, and their families, affected by childhood cancer. It included a ride on the trolley for some wide-eyed youngsters.

"It means so much to me personally, as well as the museum, just to have this special event for these kids,” said John Proto, of the Shoreline Trolley Museum.

"Typically children who have cancer, their immune system is compromised, they're not able to go out in public, and do activities like this,” said Heather Westbrook, of Colin’s Crew.

She started the non-profit when her son Colin was diagnosed with cancer as a 2-year-old.

Their "Fun4Kids" program provides free activities for families, but more importantly makes sure it’s in a safe and clean environment, because they can’t be exposed to germs.

While the event is all about making sure the kids and their families are having fun, for Colin’s Crew, this is just a small part of what they do.

"We have a program called Meals 4 Kids, where we team up with local restaurants and they donate and make a meal for families, who are in-patients during the holidays, so this weekend, we have meals going out to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and to Yale New Haven Hospital,” Westbrook said.

