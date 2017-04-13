Wild Bill's Nostalgia owner passes away

Sad news out of Middletown, as a local business owner, known for his landmark store, has passed away.

William "Wild Bill" Ziegler was the owner of Wild Bill's Nostalgia store on Newfield Street.

The store opened in the late 1990's after outgrowing two former locations, and is a very popular spot for people looking for those "unusual" items.

William "Wild Bill" Ziegler was 70 years old.

