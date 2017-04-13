Teens questioned following fire at Newington building

Crews are investigating a fire at a vacant building in Newington (WFSB)

Police in Newington are investigating a fire that broke out in a vacant building on Thursday afternoon.

It started at a Tilcon property building on Hartford Avenue.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and crews were able to get the fire under control.

"We've had fires here in the past, the building is vacant, the power, electric is shutoff, so there are no natural causes of a fire,” said Newington Fire Chief Chris Schroeder.

He added that the police department is working on interviewing four teens who were found in the area at the time of the fire.

