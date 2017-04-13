Police search for suspects involved in robbery at Milford motel - WFSB 3 Connecticut

A man who thought he was meeting up with a woman at a Milford motel was instead held up and robbed.

Police said a woman seen on surveillance cameras had texted the victim, asking him to come to a room at the Motel 6 on Schoolhouse Road.

It turns out she gave him a fake name, and when she showed up, she had three other men with her.

They pointed a gun at the victim and forced him to the ground, police said.

The four took off with around $600 in cash, the victim's clothes, and his 2016 gold Honda Accord.

Anyone with information should contact Milford police.

