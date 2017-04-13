Report details allegations of sex abuse at Choate

Choate Rosemary Hall says it is acknowledging years of sexual abuse by former teachers against students from the 1960's to the 2010's.

A letter to the Board of Trustees documents at least 12 former faculty members.

No current faculty members are in the report and no current students are involved.

In a statement, the school said “On behalf of Choate Rosemary Hall, we profoundly apologize. The conduct of these adults violated the foundation of our community: the sacred trust between students and the adults charged with their care. We honor and thank the survivors of sexual misconduct who came forward. We hope that through this report, our community can address the issue of adult sexual misconduct in a frank and direct manner. Throughout this self-examination, our goal has been to come together as a community to provide validation and support to those who suffered from abuse, to learn from the past, and to live up to the core standards outlined in Choate’s Statement of Expectations.”

To read the full report, click here.

