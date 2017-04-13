Following wrong way I-91 crash, driver struck after running across highway

Police have shut down both sides of I-91 in East Windsor after a person was hit by a car (WFSB)

A vehicle that crashed multiple times on Interstate 91 on the East Windsor, Enfield line resulted in a car fire and the driver being struck on the highway.

According to state police, they were dispatched for a rollover on I-91 south near exit 45 just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

They said 911 calls indicated that the vehicle was traveling the wrong way at one point and had been on fire.

Troopers arrived and learned that the driver of the vehicle involved first struck a median barrier and another vehicle.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Ronald Vanderjagt of Farmington, then began to drive northbound in the southbound lanes of I-91.

Vanderjagt then again collided with the median barrier. At that point, his vehicle rolled over and caught fire.

Vanderjagt left the vehicle on foot, crossed the median and ran across the northbound lanes of I-91. That's when he was struck by a third vehicle.

He was taken to Baystate Hospital in Springfield, MA for serious injuries.

State police said they continue to investigate what happened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call them at 860-534-1000.

Follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.