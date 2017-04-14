Pain at the pump worsens in time for the holiday weekend

Drivers hitting the road for the Easter weekend may be surprised to see price increases at the pump.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Connecticut is $2.47. That's up 5 cents from last week.

"It's business I guess. Business as usual. Raise the prices when everyone is traveling," said Mary Duggan of Wethersfield.

The auto club said Connecticut is also paying more than most states.

"I did notice the hike in gas prices and just hoping that it doesn't go up anymore," said Troy Dean of New Britain.

The national average sits at $2.40.

AAA said that's up 10 cents from a month ago and 32 cents from a year ago.

"I go down to Brooklyn a lot and the gas prices down in New York, they are a lot," said Rich Siemiatkoski of Berlin.

AAA said that while demand typically drives up prices this time of year, the prices will usually peak in the summer.

Last year, it happened in June.

AAA said the recent uptick is just a start. The rise is expected to continue.

Prices have been climbing for the last two weeks.

For a look at average gas prices around the state, check out AAA's Fuel Gauge Report here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.