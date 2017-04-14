Speeding leads to heroin arrests in Plainfield

A speeding vehicle and an improper turn led to the arrests of two men on a number of drug charges.

Plainfield police said 32-year-old James W. Wells, also known as "Redd," and 36-year-old James K. Yeargan were traveling in a black 2014 Cadillac CTS on Thursday.

Officers said they saw the pair in the area of Putnam Road in the Wauregan section of Plainfield. They were driving at a high rate of speed.

When they tried to catch up to the suspects, the suspects made the improper turn.

At that point, officers said they conducted a motor vehicle stop.

During the stop, police said they saw a number of bags of heroin in plain view inside the vehicle.

They later discovered that Wells had three outstanding arrest warrants for failing to appear in court. He also had more bags of heroin and a crack pipe inside his pockets, according to investigators.

Wells, who was the driver, also had a suspended license, police said.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree failure to appear, second-degree failure to appear, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under suspension and making an improper turn.

His combined bond was set at $700,000.

Yeargan also had an outstanding warrant for possession of narcotics, risk of injury to a minor and failure to keep narcotics in an original container. He also had heroin on him, along with a syringe.

Police charged him with risk of injury to a minor, possession of narcotics and failure to keep narcotics in an original container. He was also charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $75,000.

Both suspects are scheduled to face a judge in Danielson on Monday.

