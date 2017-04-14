Water main break shuts down Bloomfield road

More than a dozen businesses in Bloomfield were service after a water main break on Friday morning. (WFSB)

According to police, the break happened on Dudley Town Road near Rescue Lane around 8 a.m. Police confirmed that Dudley Town Road is closed in that area.

The Metropolitan District Commission told Eyewitness News that it was a 12-inch main that broke and created a large sinkhole. The main was installed in 1969 and was shut down around 8:20 a.m. on Friday.

Seventeen businesses on West Dudley Town Road are affected by the shutdown.

Brian Metzgar works at Service Tire Truck Center and was driving in for work around 8 a.m. when he spotted the water main break.

"When I went past it, it looked like a small baby pool," Metzgar said. "It was pretty deep."

Metzgar said he didn't think he'd be affected by the water main break. But, when he went to the restroom sink, Metzgar said he quickly realized, he was affected by the water main break.

"Drips came out, that's about it," Metzgar said.

The MDC expected repairs to take between 6 and 8 hours with a completion window between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

This area is an industrial section of Bloomfield and all businesses said their operations are not really bothered by it, other than the inconvenience of not being able to access the restroom plumbing.

"We're a tire company, so we really don't use water," Metzgar said.

The MDC said it would release more information as it becomes available. Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online for updates.

