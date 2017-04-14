Restaurants offer Easter weekend deals

The Easter weekend commenced on Good Friday.

A number of restaurants across the country and in Connecticut are offering some holiday weekend deals and freebies.

Here's a list of them from the website offers.com:

Applebee’s – Receive a free kids meal with purchase of adult entree.

Bonefish Grill – From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., customers can attend Easter brunch including crème brulee French toast or the half-pound American Kobe beef and egg burger.

Boston Market – Bring home the following specials: Carryout complete spiral-cut ham dinner for 12 for $109.99. Dine-in honey-glazed ham meal for $11.99. The meal includes a choice of two sides, fresh baked cornbread, and a slice of apple pie.

Brio Tuscan Grille – Make your reservation for the Easter brunch.

Carrabba’s – Check out the special Easter menu, which includes Tuscan-grilled lamb chops.

Carvel – Slice up specialty Easter cakes, designed with bunnies, baskets, and eggs.

Cracker Barrel – Take home a Heat ‘n Serve Easter family meal for up to 10 for $109.99. The meal includes spiral sliced ham and all the fixings, including dessert.

IHOP – Dig into classic dishes during Easter brunch.

Ninety Nine Restaurants – Attend Easter dinner with roast leg of lamb, lobster tail, prime rib, and more. Customers can make any entree a three-course meal for an extra $3.79.

Outback Steakhouse – Visit to get a scratch card for a chance to win free Outback for a year.

The Cheesecake Factory – Munch on Easter brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The brunch menu includes fried chicken and waffles benedict, poached eggs with hollandaise, and more.

For deals elsewhere in the country, check here.

