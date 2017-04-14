Man tries to escape police by hiding in laundry

Brent Ramos was wanted on five arrest warrants and found hiding under a pile of laundry in Plainfield. (Plainfield police)

A man wanted for failing to appear in court tried to escape police by hiding in a pile of laundry.

Police in Plainfield said they arrested 41-year-old Brent Ramos of Central Village on five separate arrest warrants Thursday.

The warrants charged him with second-degree failure to appear.

Officers said they arrived at Ramos' Putnam Road apartment just before 8:30 p.m. to serve the warrants when they realized he fled on foot to a vacant upstairs apartment.

He was found in a crawl space under a laundry pile, police said.

He was arrested and held on a $50,000 bond.

Ramos was given a court date of Monday in Danielson.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.