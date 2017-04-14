Elderly man charged after hitting mother who was walking with her family

An 86-year-old man faces charges after West Hartford police said he struck a mother as she was walking down a street.

Police said that on Tuesday, Brandon Hickey struck 44-year-old Stefanie Lantz on Farmington Avenue at Trout Brook Drive after running a red light.

The incident sent Lantz to the hospital. She is expected to be ok.

Police said they issued Hickey an infraction and charged him with a red light violation, failure to drive in a proper lane and failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian.

Lantz was the only person struck.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.