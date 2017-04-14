Rehabbed bald eagle released in Suffield

Suffield police and other animal officials released a rehabilitated bald eagle back into the wild on Friday. (WFSB photo)

Following what was described as "overwhelming support," police and animal officials released a rehabilitated bald eagle back into the wild on Friday.

Dozens of supporters were present for a ceremony on Canal Road, just off or East Street North.

"People call you bird nerds and that's what we are, and that's ok, we're very proud of that," said Lori Bassett of Enfield.

"I don't think we have any in England, not that big," said Mick O'Farrell of Enfield, but formerly of Great Britain. "We have some little ones."

The bird was spotted by a Good Samaritan back on April 7.

The person notified police, which in turn contacted the town's Department of Animal Control.

The eagle was transported to a birds of prey rehabilitation facility in Massachusetts.

It was determined that the bird suffered 15 wounds to its back which were likely the result of an attack from another eagle.

Tom Ricardi said he cared for the eagle over the last week. He explained how hurt it was.

"It got grabbed by another eagle," Ricardi said. "It had 15 puncture wounds in its back. It healed pretty good."

Since then, officials said the bird made great progress and was ready to return to the wild.

Friday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement, state Environmental Conservation Police and the Suffield Police Department's animal control officer facilitated the release.

Slowly and carefully, a covered crate carrying the eagle was brought out to an area of a Suffield park.

People came from all over to see it happen.

Though it only took seconds for the bird to take off, the children who watched it happen said it left a lasting memory.

