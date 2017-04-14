Route 15 southbound in Hamden closed due to 2 crashes

The southbound side of Route 15 in Hamden is closed because of two separate crashes on Friday morning.

The highway was closed between Exits 60 and 59 after two multi-vehicle crashes at 10:45 a.m. State police said they were investigating a three-vehicle and four vehicle crash.

There were "minor injuries" reported in the crashes.

To check traffic in that area, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.