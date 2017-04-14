PD: 3 arrested for scalping tickets to Hartford Yard Goats

Three people were arrested for scalping tickets to Dunkin Donuts Park on the night of their home opener. (Hartford Police Department)

Three people were arrested for scalping tickets to Dunkin Donuts Park on Thursday night.

Police charged 23-year-old Anthony Hernandez, 56-year-old Ralph Mirando, both of East Haven and 46-year-old Jeremy Manion, of Springfield, with ticket scalping.

The three men were caught by vice, intelligence, and narcotics detectives after they were suspected of illegally selling Hartford Yard Goats tickets.

Police tagged 17 tickets as evidence in the case.

The Yard Goats played their first home opener ever on Thursday night. New Hampshire Fisher Cats defeated the Yard Goats 7-2. The two teams play again on Friday night.

