Police search for people responsible for damaged fields in Wolcott

The Wolcott Police Department is trying to figure out who went on a joyride and tore up a local softball field.

The damage was done just days before the softball season kicks off in town. Players and parents told Eyewitness News are now scrambling to fix the fields.

“Everybody in this area has gotten a late start,” Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said.

Stephens said it has been a long winter and his players are anxiously waiting to get the season started.

“We were already behind and this just put us a little bit further behind,” Stephens said.

Getting the fields ready for the season has now been delayed because of the damage done at the fields by Wakelee Elementary School. Tire tracks show the path of destruction at the school. Stephens said a car tore up the field sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Because of where this damage was done, it impacts two fields.

The Wolcott Police Department said it is a difficult crime to solve, but there are cameras nearby.

“If we do find out who did it, they will be arrested and we will take their car from them,” Stephens said. “We will hold it as evidence because they used it to commit the crime.”

Stephens said it will cost hundreds of dollars to fix, but it will also cost valuable time.

“We're hoping that whoever did this sees this and realizes how much work has to go into to repair those fields and who they're really hurting here,” Stephens said.

Opening day for softball is next Saturday.

