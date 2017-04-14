Speed trap nets drug suspects in Putnam

Kyle Carrero and Keontae Samuel were pulled over for speeding and arrested on drug charges in Putnam. (State police)

State troopers in Putnam arrested two men and a young person on drug charges after they stopped him for speeding.

Kyle Carrero, 21, of Willimantic, Keontae Samuel, 22, also of Willimantic, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Worcester, MA were arrested.

Troopers said they were conducted speed enforcement on Interstate 395 northbound near exit 97 when a 2014 Mercedes C300 was clocked going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone.

They stopped the vehicle in the area of exit 99.

Over the course of the stop, they began to suspect that narcotics were in the vehicle. The people inside the vehicle agreed to let troopers search it.

State police said they found 39 Xanax pills, concentrated cannabis also known as "dabs," 10 Alprazolam pills, 2.65 pounds of marijuana and $13,000 in cash.

The suspects were charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and narcotics outside of the original container.

Carrero, who was the driver, was also charged with reckless driving.

The two adults were held on $20,000 bonds and given a court date of Monday in Danielson.

The juvenile was released into the custody of an adult with a promise to appear in Willimantic Juvenile Court on April 27.

